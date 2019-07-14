Today in New Delhi, India
Protests after government drops Tamil from postal exam

The department of posts in the ministry of communication issued the circular withdrawing the option of candidates writing their examinations in regional languages on Thursday. The exam is slated for Sunday.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:36 IST
MC Rajan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin said, “The BJP government should not deprive the people of non-Hindi speaking states from getting central government employment.(PTI File Photo)

Political parties in Tamil Nadu on Saturday protested a circular of the Central government which restricted the language of writing the postal services exam to Hindi or English, removing the earlier option of regional languages, including Tamil.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin said, “The BJP government should not deprive the people of non-Hindi speaking states from getting central government employment.

A minister of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam declined to comment on the issue.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 06:36 IST

