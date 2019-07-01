Protests erupt in Muzaffarpur after attempted murder of businessman

Businessmen belonging to Minapur block market downed their shutters to protest against the attempted murder of cement trader Raja Rai in Maksudpur village on Saturday night, under Minapur police station limits.

Two unknown armed assailants, equipped with firearms, shot Raja when he was returning home after shutting down his shop. Raja is a resident of Dubarbanna village. The victim was shot twice and was rushed to a private nursing home, where he is currently undergoing treatment and was in a critical condition.

The business community of Muzaffarpur came out strongly in protest against the attempted murder. Markets and business establishments in Minapur block remained closed on Sunday as businessmen unanimously decided to protest against the increasingly worsening law and order situation in Muzaffarpur. The agitating traders took out a protest march against the rising attacks on traders and businessmen.

Dhananjay Kumar, SHO of Minapur PS said that the police have already identified the attackers and have launched a manhunt to arrest them

