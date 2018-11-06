Sabarimala tense as woman nears temple, shows Aadhaar to prove she’s 52

Protests erupted in Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta on Tuesday after a woman reached near the 18 holy steps of the hilltop shrine and agitators heckled her over her age.

The woman, later identified as Lalitha, claimed she is older than 50 years of age but protesters said she was lying. She was forced to show her Aadhaar card to prove her age and police said she is 52 years old.

Her attempt to get inside the shrine was foiled and she was shifted to a police camp.

The protesters later apologised to her and lead her to hilltop temple for a darshan. A cameraperson of Amrita TV was also injured in the protest.

The Sabarimala temple opened on Monday for a one-day ritual as thousands of police personnel, including women officers, kept a watch on the hilltop temple that witnessed large-scale violence last month by protesters against the Supreme Court ruling allowing women of menstrual age into the shrine.

The temple was opened for Sree Chithira Attathirunal pooja, an offering to honour the last king of the erstwhile Travancore dynasty Sree Chithira Tirunal Balarama Varma.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 07:51 IST