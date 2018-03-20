‘Psycho’ killer arrested in Tamil Nadu, targeted lone women, smashed them with boulders

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on charges of killing four women in villages bordering Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, police said on Tuesday.

Munuswamy, hailing from Manthangal village in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu, targeted lone women and killed them by hitting them with boulders and bricks, superintendent of police SV Rajasekhar Babu told reporters at Chittoor, 70 km from Tirupati .

The SP said Munuswamy, suspected to be a psycho, had killed two women at different villages in Chittoor district in February and March this year.

During interrogation, he confessed to killing two other women, Babu said, adding, he also admitted to attacking four other women in Tamil Nadu, who, however, survived.

A special police team from Andhra Pradesh arrested him from Vellore Monday.

Munuswamy did not make any attempt to rape or steal gold from his victims, the SP added.