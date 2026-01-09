Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has said the approval of the 1,720 MW Kamala hydroelectric project by the Public Investment Board marks a significant milestone for the state as well as for India’s clean energy transition. Public Investment Board nod to Kamala project major boost to clean energy: Arunachal Deputy CM

Calling it a landmark development, Mein said the project, to be jointly implemented by NHPC and the state government, will generate 6,869.92 million units of green energy annually, making a meaningful contribution to the country’s renewable energy capacity and its net zero target of 2070.

Highlighting the broader benefits, Mein said the flood moderation component of the storage-based project would play a crucial role in providing relief to the Brahmaputra Valley, thereby strengthening climate resilience and disaster management efforts in the region.

"The Kamala hydroelectric project reflects our collective commitment to sustainable development, energy security and inclusive growth in Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, thanked the Centre, NHPC and all stakeholders for their support and cooperation in taking the project forward.

The PIB on Thursday approved an expenditure of ₹26,069.50 crore for the proposed project.

The Kamala hydroelectric project is a storage-based scheme with a flood moderation component, proposed on the Kamala River , located in Kamle, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts of the northeastern state, officials said here.

The project involves the construction of a 216-metre high concrete gravity dam and an underground powerhouse with a scheduled completion period of 8 years.

The project is proposed to be financed with a debt-equity ratio of 70:30, supported by government of India grants for enabling infrastructure and flood moderation component , along with 100 per cent SGST reimbursement by the state government.

Key benefits from the project include flood moderation in the Brahmaputra basin, 12 per cent free power to Arunachal Pradesh, yielding about ₹486 crore annually, contribution of ₹40 crore per year to local area development fund .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.