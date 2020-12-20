e-paper
Puducherry CM pays homage to farmers who died protesting new farm laws

Puducherry CM pays homage to farmers who died protesting new farm laws

Addressing media after paying homage to the portraits of the deceased here, he said the Centre should roll back the three ‘black Acts’ and accede to the demands of agitating farmers that there should be unconditional scrapping of the legislation.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 17:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Puducherry
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country
Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country
         

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre recently.

Addressing media after paying homage to the portraits of the deceased here, he said the Centre should roll back the three ‘black Acts’ and accede to the demands of agitating farmers that there should be unconditional scrapping of the legislation.

Narayanasamy noted that more than 30 farmers have died during the ongoing protests.

Slogans condemning the legislation were raised by all those present, including Congress workers, at the venue against the farm laws.

Meanwhile, criticising the Chief Minister for tearing up the copies of the Farm Reforms Acts at the fast organised by the Congress here recently, The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader A Anbalagan said Narayanasamy was known for playing double game.

“It is Narayanasamy and Congress who welcomed the GST, the DBT and other schemes of the Centre and later he opposed these central measures,” Anbalagan said adding people could not be hoodwinked by such ‘doublespeak’.

