Puja Khedkar tells Delhi high court she 'didn't receive candidature cancellation order', UPSC replies

Former probationary IAS Puja Khedkar has told the Delhi high court that she was yet to receive the UPSC order cancelling her candidature and she got to know the development through media.

Puja Khedkar had moved the Delhi high court on Monday challenging Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) decision to cancel her candidature. The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by acting chief justice Manmohan and was heard on Wednesday.

On July 31, the UPSC through a press statement stated that it has taken a decision to cancel the provisional candidature of Puja Khedkar, who was facing accusations of cheating and forgery. The UPSC found Puja Khedkar guilty of violating rules and debarred her from all the future exams and selections.

The matter was heard by a bench headed by Justice Jyoti Singh. Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Puja Khedkar, referring to the press release, said “The strange thing about this case is that the order cancelling my candidature has not been handed over to me till date. All I have is the press release.”

“The press release has to be quashed. They have to supply me the order so that I can approach the appropriate tribunal,” said Jaising.

The UPSC, however, informed the Delhi high court that it will provide Puja Khedkar with the order cancelling her candidature within two days. The high court has granted Puja Khedkar the liberty to approach the appropriate forum to challenge the cancellation of her candidature.

Earlier, the UPSC stated that it has carefully considered the request of Puja Khedkar and in order to meet the ends of justice, she was granted time till 3:30pm of July 30, 2024, so as to enable her to submit the response to the show cause notice.

It was also categorically made clear to Puja Khedkar that it was last and final opportunity to her and no further extension in time would be allowed. It was also conveyed to her in unequivocal terms that if no response was received by the aforesaid date/time, the UPSC would take further action without entertaining any further reference from her. Despite extension in time allowed to her, she failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed time, stated the UPSC.

The UPSC has examined the available records carefully and found her guilty of acting in contravention of the provisions of the CSE-2022 Rules. Her provisional candidature for the CSE-2022 has been cancelled and she has also been debarred permanently from all the future Examinations/Selections of the UPSC, the press statement stated.

Recently, the Delhi Patiala House Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar, and said the allegations against the accused Puja Khedkar are grave and serious which requires thorough investigation.

