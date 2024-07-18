Puja Khedkar's mother used fake ID card to hide in a lodge: Report

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar, used a fake Aadhaar card to hide at a lodge in Maharashtra's Raigad district when police were searching for her, reported NDTV. At the lodge, Manorama identified herself as Indubai by using a fake ID card. Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar, has been arrested in connection with a viral video in which she is seen brandishing a gun and threatening some people, reportedly over a land dispute.

As per the report, Manorama reached the lodge in a private cab and was living there with the cab driver, whom she introduced as her son. Police tracked Manorama with the help of GPS and then took her into custody on Thursday. A court in Pune has remanded her in police custody for two days.

Manorama has been arrested in connection with a viral video in which she is seen brandishing a gun and threatening some people, reportedly over a land dispute. The incident in the video is related to a land parcel bought by Puja's father Dilip Khedkar, a retired bureaucrat, in Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil, an official earlier said. Locals claim the Khedkars encroached upon the land of neighbouring farmers.

Dilip Khedkar, a co-accused in the gun video case, is yet to be arrested. Police teams have been formed to find him.

Meanwhile, Puja's district training programme has been put on hold. She has been asked to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie for "necessary action". Facing allegations of indiscipline and for wrongly availing relaxation under physical disability and OBC non-creamy layer quota, Puja is being probed by a panel formed by the Centre.

Puja came under scrutiny when Pune collector Suhas Diwase complained to Maharashtra chief secretary Sujata Saunik about her disciplinary actions, alleging that she demanded a separate office and unauthorisedly used a beacon on her private car during her posting in the city.