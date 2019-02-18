Pulwama attack fallout: Kashmiri students in Ambala claim being thrashed, want to go home

A day after residents of Mullana village in Ambala asked some Kashmiri students of Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) to vacate their rented accommodations following the Pulwama terror attack, students say they fear for their lives and want to go home.

Kashmiri students’ leader Junaid Mubarak said that nearly 30 students have already left for their native places even as the district administration and police assured them of safety. Junaid, who is a second year BSc student at MMU, alleged that some men had even thrashed him and his friend on Saturday afternoon. “We are terrified and want to go our home state. We have requested the administration to provide security so that we can go home. If they fail to do so, we will go in our own private vehicles and return only when the situation improves,” he said.

Azhar-ul-Islam, another BSc student, who appeared before the district administration officials with stitches on his forehead, said, “My parents are concerned for me. I don’t want to file a complaint against my attackers as it will only affect my studies.”

Ambala superintendent of police Astha Modi said she had deployed extra security outside the hostel. “We are also asking the students to give us written complaints so that we can take action against the miscreants,” she added.

Ambala deputy commissioner Sharandeep Kaur told Hindustan Times they have given full assurance to aggrieved students and are persuading them not to leave the campus.

