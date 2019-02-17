After Pulwama attack, J-K administration withdraws security, govt facilities of 5 separatist leaders

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has withdrawn the security of five separatist leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The orders come three days after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide bombing.

Apart from Mirwaiz, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also removed the security cover of Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah.

According to the order issued by the administration, security cover and vehicles that have been provided to the five separatist leaders will be withdrawn by today evening.

The order said that no security forces or cover should be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists.

“If they have any other facilities provided by Government, they are to be withdrawn forthwith,” the order states

The order further states that the police headquarters will review if there are any other separatists who have been provided government facilities and security and these shall be withdrawn immediately.

As of now, the order does not look at the security or facilities provided to separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The order comes two days after Union home minister Rajnath Singh visited Kashmir on Friday to review the security situation in the Valley after the Pulwama attack.

After reviewing the security situation in Kashmir, Rajnath Singh had said that security given to people being funded by Pakistan and the ISI should be reviewed.

“Some elements in Jammu and Kashmir have links with the ISI and terrorist organisations. Their security should be reviewed,” he had said.

He said, “They are involved in terror conspiracies too. They are toying with the future of the people, especially the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The attack on a CRPF convoy had left 40 jawans dead and five injured on Thursday in the biggest such terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack and had identified the suicide bomber as Adil Dar.

The Central government has reacted strongly to the attack that was carried out on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government decided to withdraw the most favoured nation status accorded to Pakistan since 1996.

The ministry of external affairs has also been charged with “initiating” steps to ensure the complete isolation of Pakistan globally over its continued support of terrorism.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 12:11 IST