Pulwama attack a ‘copy-paste’ of Pak-backed terror in Afghanistan: Acting interior minister

Afghanistan, while condemning the Pulwama terror attack, said the attack is a “copy-paste of what Pakistan backed terror groups” do in their country.

“The heinous act of terror in Kashmir has all the hallmarks of a common source & sponsor of terrorism in our region. It is a copy paste of what Pakistan backed terror groups do in Afghanistan. We condemn the attack & convey our condolences to Indian people,” Amrullah Saleh, the acting Minister of Interior of Afghanistan, tweeted in the aftermath of the heinous assault.

The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district claimed the lives of 40 security personnel on Thursday. The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar - the slain personnel were in a bus which had 42 CRPF men on board.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad has since claimed responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged in a blast and ensuing gunfire on the vehicle.

The international community, right from Thailand to the United States, has severely condemned the terrorist attack, extending their support for India.

Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister has also decried the horrific incident while tweeting, “Australia condemns the heinous terrorist attack on an Indian police convoy in Jammu and Kashmir. We convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and all those injured. Our thoughts are with my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi and the Indian people,” on Friday.

Furthermore, Spain and Italy too have condemned the attack.

“We strongly condemn the attack perpetrated today in #Pulwama, in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, against a convoy of the #CRPF. The Government of Spain expresses its support to the people and authorities of #India in these moments of pain,” Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted in Spanish.

“Astonishment for a serious terrorist attack that hit Indian security forces in #Pulwama, with numerous deaths and injuries. # Italy condemns terrorism in all its forms. Strong solidarity and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in Italian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the sacrifices of the brave security personnel will not go in vain while condemning the attack. President Ram Nath Kovind too has assured that the entire nation is united to fight against the forces of terror and evil following the ghastly assault.

Mobile internet services stand suspended in Jammu in the wake of the attack.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 10:07 IST