At security review meet in Kashmir, separatists on Rajnath Singh’s radar

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday issued a veiled warning to separatist leaders in the Kashmir Valley, where he reviewed the security situation following the Pulwama terror attack. Without taking names, Singh said the officials have been asked to “review” the security provided to those “who take money from Pakistan and ISI.”

“There are some elements here who take money from Pakistan and ISI. I have told the officers that the security provided to such people should be reviewed,” news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying in a media interaction in Srinagar.

He said, “They are involved in terror conspiracies too. They are toying with the future of the people, especially the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“We will win decisive war against terrorism,” said Singh, according to PTI. The Union home minister also called for restricted “civilian traffic” on the highways during the movement of the convoys of the security forces.

“Civilian traffic movement will be restricted for some time during movement of army and security forces convoys. This may cause inconvenience and I apologise for this but this is necessary for safety of jawans,” Singh said after a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar.

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack in which a convoy of 78 vehicles of the force was targeted. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack and released a video of the suspected attacker, which it identified as a local youth.

The government has reacted strongly to the terror attack that was carried out on Jammu-Srinagar highway. At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government decided to withdraw the most favoured nation status accorded to Pakistan since 1996.

It was also decided that the ministry of external affairs will “initiate” steps to ensure complete isolation of Pakistan among the global community for its continued support to terrorism. The government has also called an all-party meet to discuss the matter with opposition parties on Saturday.

Later, while flagging off the Vande Bharat Express in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan saying that those behind the Pulwama terror attack “will be definitely punished.” He said, “The security forces have been given a free hand.”

