Rajnath Singh helps carry coffin of jawan killed in Pulwama terror attack

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who flew to Srinagar Friday morning, lent a shoulder to mortal remains of a Central Reserve Police Force jawan, who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack on Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh was helped carry the coffin of the martyr.

The coffin was later flown out of Jammu and Kashmir in a special aircraft. The CRPF has confirmed the death of 38 jawans in the terror attack that took place on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Before helping carry the coffin, Rajnath Singh laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the CRPF jawans, who were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The nation will not forget the supreme sacrifice of our brave CRPF jawans. I have paid my last respects to the martyrs of Pulwama. The sacrifice will not go in vain,” news agency PTI quoted Rajnath Singh as saying.

The home minister, Governor Satya Pal Malik, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh besides others attended the wreath laying ceremony.

Thursday’s terror attack was one of the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley. Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, in which a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying more than 2,500 CRPF jawans was targeted in South Kashmir.

The terror outfit also released a video of the suspected suicide bomber, identified as a local youth, who had joined JeM in 2018. The impact of the attack was such the targeted buses reduced to a heap of mangled iron after the blast. The bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the bus.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 16:28 IST