Pune bridge collapse: New bridge sanctioned a year ago but work order came on June 10

The dilapidated Kundamala pedestrian bridge over the Indrayani river in Pune, which collapsed after being overcrowded by tourists on Sunday, has led to a storm of criticism from the opposition, which alleged that the government's tardiness on the construction of a new bridge was responsible for the deaths. The accident killed four persons and injured 50 others. A board was installed last year declaring that the bridge at Kundamala was unsafe.

While the bridge has been unsafe for several years, the government approved funds of ₹8 crore only in July 2024 ahead of the assembly polls. Additionally, though the tendering process was started in October 2024, the public works department (PWD) issued a work order just five days ago after the beginning of the monsoon.

In their defence, PWD officials claimed that the bridge was delayed due to the imposition of the model code of conduct and “certain” technical challenges. Local BJP leader Ravindra Bhegade added that due to military restrictions in the area, the contractors were likely to have faced procedural hurdles.

When contacted, Bhegade said that he had been pursuing the matter for the last three years. “As there was not much traffic in the area, approval for a new bridge was not given earlier, but as the old bridge became dangerous for pedestrians in 2022, I again wrote to the PWD,” he said. “Finally my demand was approved in July 2024 and the then PWD minister Ravindra Chavan informed me through a letter.”

Stepping up the censure, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) leaders displayed a copy of this letter, which was shared by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on social media. Sunil Mane, general secretary of the NCP (SP), lambasting the Mahayuti government and PWD for the delay, also questioned the timing of the work order. “Who starts work on a new bridge once the monsoon begins?” he said. “It shows lethargy and ignorance and also the insensitivity of the PWD department. The state government and PWD are responsible for the accident and loss of lives. An inquiry should be conducted into the delay in issuing the work order.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis refused to react to Raut’s allegations. Terming the accident “unfortunate”, he said that the district collector had issued a notification not to use the bridge, as it had become dangerous. “Local villagers also put up boards there,” he said. “But unfortunately, the tourists did not pay attention. I have now directed the administration to take more precautions at such places.” Deputy CM Eknath Shinde too has asked chief secretary Sujata Saunik to review all old and dangerous bridges across the state.

When contacted, D H Darade, deputy engineer at the PWD, Pune North, reiterated that due to some “technical” issues, the imposition of the model code of conduct and “demands from locals”, the work could not commence immediately. “Now that the work order is in place, construction will begin once the monsoon subsides,” he said.

The proposed bridge is intended to carry vehicular traffic, unlike the older structure which was meant only for pedestrian use. A revised construction timeline is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The district administration officially called off the rescue operation late on Sunday night. “We haven’t received any missing person complaints,” said Vikram Deshmukh, tahsildar of Maval. “All those rescued or injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment. Still, as a precautionary measure, our team will continue to monitor the situation.”

Meanwhile, the fourth victim, whom the Pimpri-Chinchwad police were initially struggling to identify, was confirmed as Chetan Annappa Chavare (23), a resident of Indrayani Colony, Talegaon Dabhade. The other three victims are Chandrakant Sathale, Rohit Mane, and Vihan Mane.