Pune drug case: Ex-minister’s son-in-law among 5 remanded to judicial custody

A court in Pune on Thursday remanded five accused, including former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Pranjal Khewalkar, in judicial custody in the drug party case. All the five accused were produced before Additional Sessions Judge J G Dorle.(HT)

The prosecution sought the extension of the police custody of the accused, and told the court that the investigators have found some objectionable chats and videos in their phones which need to be probed.

The prosecution also said that they want to trace the source of the contraband.

The defence counsels representing the accused objected to the police probe and said the two women from whose purses the drugs were recovered have already been remanded in judicial remand.

The Pune police's crime branch raided the "drug party" at a studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area in the wee hours of Sunday, leading to the arrest of Khewalkar and six others. Police claimed to have seized cocaine, marijuana, hookah set-ups and bottles of liquor.