Pune minibus fire: Vengeful driver started blaze that killed four employees

The fire on a private firm's minibus that killed four employees near Pune was an alleged act of sabotage by a vengeful driver who had a dispute with some staffers, and was also upset over a pay cut, police officials told PTI on Thursday. Bus owned by Vyoma Graphics caught fire while transporting 14 employees to work. (Image source: PTI)

"Investigation revealed that the fire was not an accident but sabotage," deputy commissioner of police Vishal Gaikwad of Pimpri Chinchwad Police told PTI.

“Janardan Hambardekar, the accused driver, had a dispute with some of the employees and wanted to take revenge. The driver was also disgruntled due to a salary cut. The employees against whom he held a grudge were not among the deceased four,” the DCP said.

Bus carrying 14 employees caught fire

The incident took place in the Hinjawadi area near Pune city on Wednesday morning as the bus, owned by Vyoma Graphics and carrying 14 of its employees to the workplace, caught fire.

"The accused had procured benzene (a highly inflammable chemical). He had also kept a cloth used to wipe toners in the bus. On Thursday, as the bus neared Hinjawadi, he lit a match and set the cloth on fire," the senior police official added.

‘Driver jumped off the moving bus’: Police probe

Hambardekar jumped off the moving bus, which continued about 100 metres before coming to a halt. He had already suffered burn injuries before he got out of the vehicle.

The driver was undergoing treatment at a hospital and will be arrested later, the police official said.

Four of the employees – Shankar Shinde (63), Rajan Chavan (42), Gurudas Lokare (45) and Subhash Bhosale (44) – died as they were sitting in the rear and could not open the emergency exit door in time. Besides, six passengers sustained burn injuries.

The DCP added that further investigation into the case was underway.