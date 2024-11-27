Pune Police bids farewell to its loyal narcotics specialist canine Leo

The Pune police force said their final goodbyes on Wednesday to Leo, their trusted narcotics specialist canine, who passed away on November 26, after a battle with an esophageal ailment. Pune Police canine Leo passed away on November 26 after a brief illness.

A labrador retriever born on July 20, 2016, Leo began his journey with the Pune police in September 2016, joining the canine squad as a trainee and quickly becoming an invaluable member.

“Leo's illustrious eight-year career was marked by his instrumental role in several major drug busts and multi-agency drills,” Pune Police said in a statement.

In December 2019, Leo played a crucial role in seizing large quantities of Mephedrone and marijuana from a Nigerian national further.

Leo’s remarkable contributions to the Pune police force were evident in several high-stakes operations. In August 2022, the canine was instrumental in the seizure of 70 kilograms of marijuana at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

Beyond fieldwork, Leo regularly took part in multi-agency training exercises, even teaming up with the Indian Army. Leo's presence was a fixture during routine security sweeps at the Yerawada Central Prison, railway stations and bus stands, where his keen sense of detection played a vital role in maintaining public safety.

Leo was honoured by his handlers and senior officers from the Pune crime branch, who paid their respects with a full police guard of honour.

His last rites were performed at the PMC's electric crematorium for pets and animals.

Labrador retrievers are deployed by the police in India for their trainability, efficiency and quick response to commands.