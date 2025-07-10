Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pune Police Constable suffers heart attack, dies on duty

ANI |
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Doctors cited a sudden and severe heart attack as the cause of death. Constable Vanve is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and son.

A police constable from the Bharati Vidyapeeth Traffic Division of Pune City Police collapsed while on duty and later passed away due to a heart attack, a senior Pune City police official said.

The constable collapsed suddenly at Katraj Market Chowk around 6.45 pm while performing his traffic duty.(Image by Tumisu from Pixabay )
The constable collapsed suddenly at Katraj Market Chowk around 6.45 pm while performing his traffic duty.(Image by Tumisu from Pixabay )

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

According to a statement released by the Pune Police Commissionerate, Constable Dhanaji Bharat Vanve (42), attached to the Pune Traffic Branch, collapsed suddenly at Katraj Market Chowk around 6.45 pm while performing his traffic duty. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared dead before treatment could begin.

Doctors cited a sudden and severe heart attack as the cause of death. Constable Vanve is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and son.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, along with senior officers, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Commissioner stated that the entire Pune Police force stands united in grief with the family and acknowledges Vanve's dedicated service.

The police force and colleagues paid a heartfelt tribute to the departed officer, praying for his soul to rest in eternal peace. (ANI)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live and Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live and Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Pune Police Constable suffers heart attack, dies on duty
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On