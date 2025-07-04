Pune techie’s rape accused was her friend; she took selfie, typed threat: Police

The suspect detained by police in connection with the alleged rape of a 22-year-old techie in Pune was not a stranger to her, as initially claimed, police said on Friday, PTI reported. The police said the man was, in fact, her friend. The big u-turn in the case comes after the police arrested a suspect today, two days after alleged incident happened.(Representational Photo/HT)

The woman herself took the selfie with the man and typed the message, “I’ll be back,” police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

“They know each other for a couple of years and belong to the same community,” PTI quoted the commissioner as saying.

The major twist in the case came on Friday, when police arrested a suspect, two days after the woman alleged she was raped by a man posing as a delivery executive who forcibly entered her rented accommodation.

The man who was detained is a highly qualified professional, the report added.

After the initial probe, it has been revealed that the woman had taken the selfie herself, which originally showed the detained man's face clearly. However, she later edited it and typed the threatening message as well, said police.

Also, no chemical spray was used to make her unconscious, Kumar added.

“We are still ascertaining why the victim made allegations of rape and it is still under investigation as the girl's mental state is not good at present,” he said, adding, “The rape part is still under investigation.”

The 22-year-old woman, who works as a techie in Pune, had alleged that a man posing a delivery executive arrived at her house. When she said that she was not expecting any delivery, the man allegedly insisted that her signature was required and convinced her to open the safety door. She claimed that the man then entered her apartment forcibly and sexually assaulted her.

She added that she had passed out and gained consciousness only after the man had left.

The woman also told police that the accused clicked a photo with her phone before leaving and a left a threatening message that he had taken her pictures and would release them online if she reports the incident.

With PTI inputs.