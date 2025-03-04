Pune woman raped, robbed after being forced to get intimate with cousin

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and robbed at knifepoint by two men while she was with her cousin in Maharashtra’s Pune district, police said on Monday. After raping the woman, the accused also robbed her of gold jewellery, including her nose ring and a pendant and fled the scene later, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Before raping the woman, the two accused forced her and her cousin to engage in an obscene act and recorded it, said the police on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The crime was reportedly committed on Saturday in Pune’s Shirur tehsil area when the two cousins were sitting together at a secluded spot and were caught off guard by two men in their late twenties, according to police cited in the report.

After raping the woman, the accused also robbed her of gold jewellery, including her nose ring and a pendant and fled the scene later, the report added.

"Two men, in their mid and late 20s, arrived on a motorbike and threatened the duo at knifepoint. They forced them to get intimate while filming the act on their phone. The accused then took turns allegedly raping the woman and robbed her of a gold nose ring and a gold pendant before fleeing the scene," PTI reported Mahadev Waghmode, senior police inspector of Ranjangaon police station as saying.

Accused arrested

The woman, still reeling from the shock of what had happened, managed to reach out to the police by calling on 112 and reported the crime, Waghmode said, adding that the police acted swiftly and swung into action right after to arrest the accused. He said that both the accused were arrested within hours only based on their description provided by the woman.

"Responding to the call, our crime team reached the woman and immediately registered an offence. Without wasting time, our team gathered descriptions of the accused and launched a manhunt. Using human intelligence, both accused were apprehended within a few hours," Waghmode told PTI.

He added that the jewellery that was robbed has been recovered and that the accused have been remanded to police custody till Friday, March 7.

This shocking incident comes as the city was reeling from shock of the alleged rape of a woman in an MSRTC Shivsahi bus parked at the Swargate depot in Pune on February 25. The accused was arrested after an elaborate man hunt on February 27 and has been remanded to police custody till March 12.

(With PTI inputs)