Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune: Woman riding pillion on scooter crushed to death by truck at traffic junction

PTI |
Jun 11, 2025 05:31 PM IST

The woman, Dipali Yuvraj Soni, died on the spot, while Jagdish Soni, who was riding the scooter, sustained injuries.

A 29-year-old woman riding pillion on a scooter was killed and her relative injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck at a busy traffic junction in Pune city on Wednesday morning, police said. 

Woman riding pillion killed as truck runs over scooter in Pune(Representative image/Unsplash)
Woman riding pillion killed as truck runs over scooter in Pune(Representative image/Unsplash)

The woman, Dipali Yuvraj Soni, died on the spot, while Jagdish Soni (61), who was riding the scooter, sustained injuries in the accident which took place at Gangadham Chowk in the Market Yard area, police said. 

CCTV footage showed the truck hitting the scooter from the rear side soon after the traffic signal turned green, causing both riders to fall and come under the heavy vehicle.

"It appears the woman came under one of the wheels of the truck after the rear-end collision, while the man sustained injuries. The scooter got stuck under the front wheels of the truck. We have detained the truck driver, Shaukat Ali Kulkundi (51), and further investigation was underway," said an officer from the Market Yard police station.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Pune: Woman riding pillion on scooter crushed to death by truck at traffic junction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On