Pune: Woman riding pillion on scooter crushed to death by truck at traffic junction

A 29-year-old woman riding pillion on a scooter was killed and her relative injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck at a busy traffic junction in Pune city on Wednesday morning, police said.

The woman, Dipali Yuvraj Soni, died on the spot, while Jagdish Soni (61), who was riding the scooter, sustained injuries in the accident which took place at Gangadham Chowk in the Market Yard area, police said.

CCTV footage showed the truck hitting the scooter from the rear side soon after the traffic signal turned green, causing both riders to fall and come under the heavy vehicle.

"It appears the woman came under one of the wheels of the truck after the rear-end collision, while the man sustained injuries. The scooter got stuck under the front wheels of the truck. We have detained the truck driver, Shaukat Ali Kulkundi (51), and further investigation was underway," said an officer from the Market Yard police station.