‘Not party’s ideology': Punjab AAP chief distances from Sisodia's ‘saam daam’ remark

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab unit chief Aman Arora on Monday sought to draw a distance from senior party leader Manish Sisodia’s “saam, daam, dand, bhed” remarks on the 2027 assembly election, saying it is not the ideology of the party. Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Punjab chief Aman Arora said that no leader, even as senior as Manish Sisodia, is a full-fledged party on their own and just a part of it.(ANI File)

Sisodia had used the Hindi phrase to essentially exhort workers to use all means necessary, right or wrong, to ensure the party's win in the 2027 assembly elections. This led to a major row online and on the ground.

Arora on Monday asserted that AAP believes in seeking votes on the basis of its work for the welfare of people. He also said that no leader, even as senior as Sisodia, is a full-fledged party on their own and just a part of it.

“Aman Arora is a part of the party, not the whole party. Be it our mayor saab, CM saab or our honourable party in-charge Manish Sisodia ji, no individual is a full-fledged party on their own; he or she is part of the party. The video, which you are talking about, is not the party's ideology. Arvind Kejriwal has always given a message that we will go to the public, knock on their doors and will seek votes on the basis of our work," PTI quoted Arora as saying.

Asked pointedly whether the AAP is distancing itself from Sisodia's statement, Arora said, “In individual capacity, I am saying that it is neither Kejriwal's ideology nor the party's ideology and perhaps not Sisodia's ideology as well. One thing has been blown out of context.”

What did Manish Sisodia say about the 2027 Punjab assembly election?

AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, during a woman wing leadership training programme of the party in Mohali on August 13, reportedly said that the “party would resort to whatever it takes in order to secure a victory” in the Punjab assembly elections in 2027, triggering a political storm in the state.

A video has been posted by opposition leaders on their social media handles in which Sisodia is purportedly heard saying, “2027 assembly elections, ke chunav jitvane ke liye saam, daam, dand, bhed, sach, jhooth, question, answer, ladai, jhagda, jo karna padega, karenge. Taiyaar hain?”

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event.

The rival party leaders accused the former deputy chief minister of Delhi of advocating winning elections "by hook or by crook" and "promoting undemocratic methods". Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has also written to the Election Commission, seeking action against the AAP leader.