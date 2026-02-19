AMRITSAR: An unidentified assailant shot dead the sarpanch of a village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district at a wedding function on Wednesday, police officers said . This is the second murder of a sarpanch in the border district since January 4. Punjab: AAP sarpanch shot dead at wedding

The victim, Harbinder Singh, represented the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The officer said that the incident took place at a farm in Thathian Mehantan village in Tarn Taran district when Harbinder was attending a wedding organised at a banquet venue, Sidhu Farm.

They said while Harbinder was sitting on a sofa with his relatives, one assailant allegedly approached from behind and shot him in the head, killing him on the spot.

When Harbinder’s cousin Jarmandeep Singh attempted to save him and apprehend the attacker, another assailant opened fire at Jarmandeep Singh with an AK-47, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Amritsar for treatment.

It was not clear if the first attacker also used the same gun, the officers said, adding a probe is underway.

Senior police officers, including SSP, Tarn Taran Surinder Lamba rushed to the spot along with other police personnel, rushed to the spot as soon as the incident came to light.

Lamba said that around 500 guests were present at the function when the attackers carried out the crime and escaped on a motorcycle with the help of a third accomplice who was waiting outside the venue.

Police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, the officers said.

On January 4, the Sarpanch of Tarn Taran’s Valtoha village, Jarmal Singh, was shot point-blank during a wedding at a resort in Amritsar over defiance of extortion threats from the gangsters. The brazen attack had taken place in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party’s Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun, sending shockwaves through the border district.