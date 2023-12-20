close_game
Punjab: 'Agniveer' women's recruitment rally held in Jalandhar

Punjab: 'Agniveer' women's recruitment rally held in Jalandhar

ANI
Dec 20, 2023

The women's recruitment rally in Jalandhar Cantt for the selection of 'Agniveer' General Duty for the Women Military Police commenced on Tuesday.

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], December 20 (ANI): The women's recruitment rally in Jalandhar Cantt for the selection of 'Agniveer' General Duty for the Women Military Police commenced on Tuesday.

Major General Ranjit Singh Ghumman, SM, VSM, and Zonal Recruitment Officer (Punjab and J&K) addressed the media persons at the rally site and highlighted that the Indian Army gives equal opportunity to women in selected armed services at the officer level. The entry of AGNIVEER Women Military Police is in the direction of women empowerment, provides an opportunity for young girls to serve the nation and offers new avenues for talented women candidates.

Major General Ranjit Singh Ghumman, SM, VSM, and Zonal Recruitment Officer (Punjab and J&K) informed media persons that the rally for women applicants from Punjab and the UT of J&K was conducted on Tuesday.

A total of 2,665 women candidates got themselves registered for the recruitment, out of which 514 women candidates were shortlisted after the conduct of the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE). A total of 358 women candidates participated in Tuesday's recruitment rally.

The Zonal Recruitment Officer informed that during the rally, women candidates took part in the 1.6km long race, 10 feet long jump, 3 feet high jump and 6 feet ditch. Those who qualify for the physical fitness test will have their documents will be scrutinized and after that, they will undergo a medical fitness test on December 20, 2023.

He further informed that to ensure the safety of women and to provide the basic required facilities, the civil administration extended full cooperation to the Jalandhar Army zonal recruitment official and deployed an adequate number of women police in the cantonment area.(ANI)

