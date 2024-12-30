Menu Explore
Punjab bandh disrupts train services; 221 trains affected; 163 cancelled

ByHT News Desk
Dec 30, 2024 12:21 PM IST

Punjab's Bandh has significantly affected train services, with 221 trains impacted, including 163 cancellations.

Train services were severely disrupted in Punjab due to the bandh called by the non-political Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday. The trains that were affected included Vande Bharat and Shatabdi Express.

Up to 221 trains have been affected, 14 of which have been rescheduled and 157 of which have been cancelled.(PTI)
Farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have given a call for 'Punjab bandh' on December 30 over Centre not accepting their demands.

Besides a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Private bus operators declared their complete support for the four-hour shutdown of PRTC bus services, which was scheduled for 10 am to 2 pm. On Monday, services were suspended throughout the state from 7 am to 4 pm.

As many as 221 trains were impacted, with 163 being cancelled and 14 being rescheduled.

Both parties, who have been demonstrating at the Punjab-Haryana border crossings of Shambhu and Khanauri since February 13, declared the bandh last week. Security personnel halted them as they marched to Delhi, according to The Tribune.

Also read: Punjab bandh: Security upped in Mohali, 600 cops deployed

Vande Bharat among trains hit

The protesting farmers announced blockade of rail tracks at multiple sites between 7 am and 4 pm on Monday.

Three Vande Bharat Express trains—two between New Delhi and Vaishno Devi and one between New Delhi and Amb Andaura—were among the 163 trains that Northern Railways cancelled.

Three Shatabdi Express trains to Kalka, Chandigarh and Amritsar were also among those whose services were affected.

The railways partially cancelled seven trains, regulated 14, rescheduled 13, while it also announced short-originating of 15, and short-terminating of 22 trains due to the ‘rail roko’ agitation as part of the Punjab bandh.

Services were expected to return to normal after 4 pm.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
