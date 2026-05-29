Punjab civic body results: AAP shines, Congress trailing behind, BJP falters | Top points

The counting of votes for the Punjab civics body polls is currently underway across the state to declare the results of the 102 Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. Counting underway for Punjab civic body polls. (Hindustan Times)

The votes for the 102 civics bodies in Punjab were cast on Tuesday through ballot papers with more than 7,500 candidates in fray. The election is being seen as a semi final to the upcoming Punjab assembly elections where the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to defy state’s general electoral history and retain power.

Follow latest updates on Punjab civic body results