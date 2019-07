Navjot Sidhu’s resignation has been accepted by Punjab chief minister, Capt. Amarinder Singh. The Punjab CM has forwarded his resignation to the Governor. On July 14, Sidhu tweeted his resignation that he had sent to Rahul Gandhi on June 10. Reacting to his tweet, Amarinder Singh had said Sindhu’s resignation had not reached him.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 10:56 IST