Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks Centre to allow coronavirus tests by private hospitals

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 18:20 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday warned of a worsening coronavirus crisis in the country and urging the Centre to allow private hospitals to conduct tests for the virus affliction to ensure its access to all the people.

Calling for a national level fight against the pandemic on a war footing, Singh said he will take up the issue of testing by private hospitals and labs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during the latter’s proposed video conference with all chief ministers.

The chief minister also suggested to the Centre to distribute its over 20 million food stocks, stored in Punjab godowns, among the poor whose earnings have been hit due to coronavirus outbreak.

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, the Centre has to consider reviewing its policy, stressed the CM, making it clear that he did not agree with the current policy of the government of India in this regard.

Given the fact that Punjab has private labs in all its major cities, it is not logical for a suspected coronavirus patient to have to travel to Chandigarh or some other distant place to get himself tested from a government facility only, said Singh, adding that only in case of doubt should such a person be required to go elsewhere for a second test. Singh was speaking at a conclave to mark the third anniversary of his government, according to a government release here.

Insisting that he is not a pessimist, he said the way things are going around the world, it is obvious that India has to be prepared for the worst.

The coronavirus has just entered India and the problem is likely to escalate in line with the its rising graph in other countries, he said, adding, “We have to be prepared in every way.” The suggestion came even as Punjab reported the death of a 70-year-old man who had arrived from Germany via Italy on March 7, and had proceeded to the state the same day. He was a known case of diabetes and hypertension, and was confirmed as a coronavirus positive case on Wednesday, said the release.

The CM also suggested that the Centre should allow the food stocks currently stored in Punjab godowns to be distributed to the poor whose earnings have been impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak instead of letting them rot in the storage areas. Since the stocks belonged to the Government of India, it was in their purview to take a decision in this regard, he said, adding that the 20 million tonnes of food grains that Food Corporation of India (FCI) yet to be lifted from godowns could be put to better use by feeding the people not just in Punjab but wherever needed. Such a move would be a life saver for the people of India in the current crisis, he added.

On the issue of congregations at gurdwaras and other religious places, the CM said he has already requested religious heads to limit gatherings to under 50 and to appeal to the devotees from their podiums not to gather in large numbers. He was hopeful that the religious heads would support the move, said Singh, adding that the government was not harassing people but was trying to save lives.

With respect to the problem of pollution, which is found to aggravate the coronavirus disease, the CM said his government was doing its best to manage stubble burning but the Centre has to step in with the requisite support.