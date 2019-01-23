Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks DCs to respect MLAs, sarpanches

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday told all deputy commissioners that respect to elected representatives needed to be ensured at all costs.

At a meeting to review government programmes, the CM directed the DCs to extend due courtesy and regard to all elected persons, be it MLAs or sarpanches. “They represent the people in a democracy and we must be cordial with them in our dealings,” he said, following feedback from Congress MLAs on the functioning of his government.

Congress MLAs from Malwa, Majha and Doaba, during all four days of meetings with the CM, had targeted the bureaucracy and complained that they were calling the shots and during elections, they will have to face the public.

“Enough is enough,” a plain-speaking CM told the DCs, expressing concern over people reporting that pace of work in the field is very slow. The DCs must monitor the working of their office and other subordinate offices in the district effectively, he directed.

On debt waiver, the CM asked the DCs to involve the local representatives and ensure that no eligible person is left out on any account.

One lakh plots for homeless SCs

He also announced allotment of one lakh plots of five marla each to the homeless SC families, with at least 10 plots in each village across the state in the first phase where land is available with the village panchayats. In case where land is not available and is to yet to be arranged, such SC beneficiaries would be considered in the second phase.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 11:55 IST