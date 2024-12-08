Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Centre in a secret ‘alliance’, alleges farmer leader Sarwan Pandher

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday alleged that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's administration was in a secret 'alliance' with the Centre. Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pander said that a group of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi on Sunday noon.(HT Photo)

Pandher asked that despite claiming to support farmers and leaders, why the state government was stopping the media.

The leader further alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government was trying to hide the NDA government's actions, demanding that chief minister Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal should explain themselves.

"We used to say that Bhagwant Mann government is having some sort of alliance with the central government. Today, the way media is being stopped, the CM and Arvind Kejriwal should come forward and explain this. They (AAP) say that they are with farmers and labourers, then why they are stopping the media?" Pandher told news agency ANI.

The Mann government's face has been exposed, he said, adding that earlier the farmers were only against the Centre but now, they have to deal with the state government as well.

"The Punjab government is trying to put a shutter on what is being done by the central government," Pandher added.

Pander said that a group of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi on Sunday noon.

After a two-day halting of their 'Dilli Chalo' agitation, farmers on Sunday resumed their protest to press the central government for their demands, which also includes a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan waivers.

The farmers, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, when their attempts to march to the national capital was stopped by security forces.

Ahead of the farmers' protest, SSP Patiala Nanak Singh issued a memorandum to caution the media against interfering in farmers' matters, citing a December 6 incident that violated the statutory provisions and urged reporters to maintain a safe distance while on duty.

"Media has not been stopped. We have no such intentions. But, it was needed to brief the media. Last time we came to know that three to four media people were injured. To avoid that we briefed the media... We will try not to let this happen - but if someone gets injured, we have our medical team for evacuation," Singh said.