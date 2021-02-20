Punjab CM Amarinder Singh raises farm laws, Covid-19 vaccination, GST compensation in NITI Aayog meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure urgent resolution to the ongoing farmers' "unrest", and an early release of the state's pending GST compensation.
In his pre-recorded address for the sixth Governing Council virtual meeting of Niti Aayog, the Congress leader also proposed that states are consulted before deciding the priority list for Covid-19 vaccination.
Singh, who could not attend the meeting as he was unwell, also expressed concerns over the threat to Punjab's agriculture sector as a result of the "disruptions caused by the three new farm laws", according to a state government release.
Farmers have been protesting against the three new Central agricultural laws enacted in September last year, and demanding they be repealed.
Singh also raised the issue of Covid-19 vaccine, urging the Centre to consult the state before fixing priorities for vaccination, as the exercise, he argued, involves the entire population.
He also requested the Centre to release Punjab's pending GST compensation, amounting to ₹8,253 crore for the period between April 2020 and January 2021.
Urging respect for the 'annadaata' (the farmer), the CM reiterated his government's stand that agriculture is a state subject it should be left to be legislated upon by states in the true spirit of "cooperative federalism" enshrined in the Constitution.
He also pointed out that the state has already passed amendments to the Central legislations.
The CM asserted in his speech that any reform in a sector affecting almost 60 per cent of the country's workforce must be brought only through a process of extensive consultation with all the stakeholders, of which Punjab is a key member being at the forefront of ensuring food security for the nation.
He also raised the farmers' apprehension that the Minimum Support Price-based procurement through Food Corporation of India (or agencies on its behalf) may be discontinued in view of the Shanta Kumar Committee Report of 2015.
The CM also stressed the need for the government of India to decisively dispel any such impression "to instil proper confidence in the farmers of the state".
Singh also used the forum to once again reiterate the state government's demand for a bonus of ₹100 per quintal of paddy procured as straw management compensation.
He requested the Centre to provide ₹5 crore per megawatt financial support for biomass power projects and ₹3.5 crore per MW for biomass solar hybrid projects to the state as Viability Gap Fund (VGF) to help alleviate the effects of paddy straw burning through ex-situ utilisation of available paddy straw with good returns to the farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records 6,281 Covid-19 cases; highest spike in Mumbai since December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should focus on manufacturing, India may overtake China': Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam cabinet hikes daily wage of tea garden workers
- Saturday’s cabinet decision comes six days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced at a poll rally in Assam that if the party comes to power in the state it would hike the wages from ₹167 to ₹365 daily.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid spike CSIR chief warns against complacency, says worst not over yet
- Director General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Shekhar Mande said the recent spike in Covid-19 numbers in Kerala and in some parts of Maharashtra could be a reflection of the people's complacency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travelling to Maharashtra, Karnataka? Check new rules amid Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM raises farm laws, Covid-19 vaccination in NITI Aayog meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India flight suffers minor mishap at Vijayawada Airport, no injuries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will show black flags to Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar': Congress' Nana Patole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China hold 10th round of talks, focus on further disengagement in Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flights from Jammu to be regulated from March 10 to April 19 for runway work
- The Jammu airport will be for civilian flight from 6 am to 1 pm with the last flight departure at 12.50 pm from March 10 to April 19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Just because I speak to a secessionist doesn’t make me one’: Disha to court
- Moving an application for bail, the 22-year-old climate activist reiterated that her work and her cause were meant to save the environment and she did not intend to “sow disaffection”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll collection reaches ₹102 crore, free FASTags till March 1: Latest updates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat civic polls 2021: 6 cities, including Ahmedabad, to go to polls tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka makes RT-PCR test mandatory for those arriving from Maharashtra
- The Karnataka government had introduced similar travel restrictions on those arriving from Kerala after two Covid-19 clusters were reported in Bengaluru city earlier this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi bail plea hearing: 'Is toolkit linked to R-Day violence?' asks judge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox