Punjab Congress leader comments on claims of Sidhu's sister; says new low in Punjab politics

Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, who is also a frontrunner to be Congress chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, commented on the allegations of Navjot Sidhu's sister and said this is a new low in Punjab politics. Blaming political rivalry for whatever unfolded on Friday, Sunil Jakhar tweeted, "It is despicable that to settle political scores, even the most pious relation between a sister and brother has not been spared."

Politics hits a new low in Punjab!



It’s is despicable that to settle political scores even the most pious relation between a sister and brother has not been spared.



एक तहज़ीब है दोस्ती की

एक मय्यार है दुश्मनी का

दोस्तों ने मुरव्वत न सीखी

दुश्मनों को अदावत तो आए — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) January 28, 2022

Suman Toor, who claimed to be the sister of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, brought sensational allegations against Sidhu claiming that after their father's death in 1986, Sidhu deserted their mother and elder sister. In 1989, Sidhu's mother, as Suman Toor claimed, dies at Delhi railway station as a destitute.

Watch | ‘Cruel…’: Sidhu’s sister makes shocking charge; Says ‘abandoned mother for money’

US-based Suman Toor said she has come to Chandigarh to meet Sidhu, who does not keep any contact with her. She said she had intimated to Sidhu that she would be visiting him on January 20, but he refused to meet her.

Sidhu will be filing his nomination on Saturday for Amritsar (East) assembly seat, which he announced on Twitter amid the raging controversy over his sister's complaints.

Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu said she does not know Suman Toor. "I don't know her. His (Navjot Singh Sidhu's) father had two daughters with his first wife. I don't know them," she said.

With the election approaching, Sidhu has been dragged into several controversies. Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh recently claimed when he was the chief minister, he got a message from Pakistan PM Imran Khan to reinstate Sidhu as a Cabinet minister. "I got a message that Prime Minister of Pakistan has sent a request that of you can take Sidhu in your cabinet, I will be grateful, he is an old friend of mine. If he does not work, you can remove him," Amarinder said.