Over 1,000 detained across Delhi ahead of protest against CEC at Jantar Mantar

According to a senior officer, more than 250 of the detainees were picked up by district police in southeast Delhi after they identified protesters around Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar.

The detentions were carried out late on Friday and on Saturday morning in several districts, at border areas and near transport hubs to prevent mass mobilisation and maintain law and order.

At least 1,000 people have been detained across Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, police said on Saturday.

Which Delhi routes were affected by traffic restrictions during the Jantar Mantar protest?

Which Delhi routes were affected by traffic restrictions during the Jantar Mantar protest?

Where were people detained ahead of the CJP protest, and where were they taken?

Where were people detained ahead of the CJP protest, and where were they taken?

Why were more than 1,000 people detained in Delhi ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest?

Why were more than 1,000 people detained in Delhi ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest?

Police said more than 100 people were picked up from east and northeast Delhi. They also detained people at railway stations, bus stops and near the airport.

The Cockroach Janta Party’s co-convenor, Saurav Das, had said on X that party members would reach Delhi on Saturday morning. Police have stepped up security outside the airport.

Police said the detentions were being made to prevent mass mobilisation and maintain law and order at Jantar Mantar.

Police suspect that more than 20,000 protesters will reach Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Protesters were also picked up from Connaught Place and Lutyens’ Delhi early on Saturday. Many had also stayed at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.

The detainees will be moved to 13 major detention centres earmarked in each district ahead of the protest.

Heavy traffic congestion is expected near Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road, Janpath and surrounding areas due to multi-layered security arrangements.

The Delhi Police has deployed a large number of personnel across the city. More than 30,000 personnel will be on the ground, while all border areas of Delhi will be heavily guarded.

Inter-district border pickets have been established between the central and New Delhi districts, as well as at connecting points involving the south, southeast and southwest Delhi districts.