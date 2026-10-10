Over 1,000 detained across Delhi ahead of protest against CEC at Jantar Mantar
The detentions were carried out late on Friday and on Saturday morning in several districts, at border areas and near transport hubs to prevent mass mobilisation and maintain law and order.
At least 1,000 people have been detained across Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, police said on Saturday.
The detentions were carried out late on Friday and on Saturday morning in several districts, at border areas and near transport hubs to prevent mass mobilisation and maintain law and order.
According to a senior officer, more than 250 of the detainees were picked up by district police in southeast Delhi after they identified protesters around Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar.
Deep Dive
Police said more than 100 people were picked up from east and northeast Delhi. They also detained people at railway stations, bus stops and near the airport.
The Cockroach Janta Party’s co-convenor, Saurav Das, had said on X that party members would reach Delhi on Saturday morning. Police have stepped up security outside the airport.
Police said the detentions were being made to prevent mass mobilisation and maintain law and order at Jantar Mantar.
Police suspect that more than 20,000 protesters will reach Jantar Mantar on Saturday.
Protesters were also picked up from Connaught Place and Lutyens’ Delhi early on Saturday. Many had also stayed at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.
The detainees will be moved to 13 major detention centres earmarked in each district ahead of the protest.
Heavy traffic congestion is expected near Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road, Janpath and surrounding areas due to multi-layered security arrangements.
The Delhi Police has deployed a large number of personnel across the city. More than 30,000 personnel will be on the ground, while all border areas of Delhi will be heavily guarded.
Inter-district border pickets have been established between the central and New Delhi districts, as well as at connecting points involving the south, southeast and southwest Delhi districts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More