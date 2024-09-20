Punjab Emerges as the Preferred Destination for Investors

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government is dedicated to transform the state into an industrial powerhouse. In the past 29 months, Invest Punjab has garnered 5,265 investment proposals, amounting to an estimated investment of ₹83,857 crore (approx.), expected to create around 3,87,806 jobs. CM meets industry honchos, firms up investment projects for Punjab (HT Photo)

Investments have been made across multiple sectors, including Agriculture and Food Processing, Manufacturing, Automotive and Auto Components, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Textiles and Apparel, and Infrastructure. Investments have come from various countries and regions, notably Switzerland, the United States, Japan, and Germany.

The five districts that have received the highest levels of investment are S.A.S Nagar, with an investment of ₹24,930 crore, followed by Ludhiana at ₹18,860 crore, Amritsar at ₹5,805 crore, Patiala at ₹5,190 crore, and Fatehgarh Sahib at ₹4,981 crore.

These investments are thoughtfully allocated across multiple sectors, with ₹30,651 crore earmarked for real estate, housing, and infrastructure, ₹7,811 crore for manufacturing, ₹6,567 crore for the alloy steel and steel industries, ₹5,754 crore for textiles and apparel, and ₹7,721 crore for agriculture, food processing, and beverages.

Among the significant investments are Tata Steel’s ₹2,600 crore in Ludhiana’s secondary steel sector, Sanatan Polycot’s ₹1,600 crore in the man-made fibre sector in Fatehgarh Sahib, Nabha Power (L&T)’s ₹641 crore in Patiala’s power sector, and Toppan from Japan investing ₹548 crore in packaging.

Additionally, the key projects received during this tenure include Ambuja Cements Ltd ( ₹1,400 Cr.) in Hoshiarpur, Ruchira Papers Ltd (Rs. 1,137 Cr.) in Rupnagar, Nestle India Ltd ( ₹583 Cr.) in Moga, Happy Forgings Ltd ( ₹438 Cr.) in Ludhiana, Freudenberg Group ( ₹338 Cr.) in Rupnagar, Dras Engineering Pvt Ltd ( ₹194 Cr.) in Hoshiarpur.

Ensuring ‘Ease of Doing Business’ Through Green Stamp Paper

Punjab has emerged as the first state in India to introduce a distinctive colour-coded stamp paper, with CM Mann unveiling the green-hued official transactional papers. The introduction of green-coloured stamp papers is designed to support entrepreneurs in establishing their businesses, thereby significantly boosting the industrial growth of the state.

This initiative aims to enhance the ease-of-doing business for those looking to set up operations within the state. Entrepreneurs interested in launching their industrial units can obtain this distinctive colour-coded stamp paper through the ‘Invest Punjab’ portal.

They will only need to pay the necessary fees for obtaining clearances related to CLU, forest, pollution, fire, and other requirements when purchasing this single stamp paper.

(This article was produced in partnership with the Punjab Government)