Punjab ex-DGP Dinkar Gupta is new NIA chief

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday appointed former Punjab director general of police Dinkar Gupta as chief of National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to an order issued by the government.

The 1987-batch Punjab cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer will serve as director general (DG) of the federal anti-terror probe agency till March 31, 2024, which is the date of his retirement, or till further orders, whichever comes earlier, the order added.

CRPF director general Kuldiep Singh was given additional charge of the NIA in May last year after the retirement of Y C Modi.

Gupta served as Punjab DGP from 2019 till October last year, when he was removed by the by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government from his post and made the chairman of Punjab Police Housing Board.

Gupta will join the NIA, an agency which was formed in the aftermath of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, at a time when several cases of terror funding and activities in Jammu and Kashmir, dropping of arms and ammunition by Pakistan-backed terror outfits in Punjab and resurgence of Khalistani outfits are under probe.