Punjab: Female Tamil Nadu athletes clash with referee, Bihar players at kabaddi match; chairs thrown | Video

A massive clash broke out between female kabaddi athletes from various universities participating at the North Zone Inter University & All India Inter University Kabaddi (Women) Championship 2024-25 on Friday in Punjab's Bathinda. As the team appealed against the strategy, an argument broke out, during which the referee allegedly attacked a member of Tamil Nadu's Mother Teresa University team. This reportedly led to a physical altercation between the teams.(X)

The clash was triggered after participants from Tamil Nadu's Mother Teresa University called out a ‘foul’ attack by athletes from Darbhanga University in Bihar, India Today reported.

Apart from Mother Teresa University, participants from Tamil Nadu represented institutions such as Periyar University, Alagappa University, and Bharathiar University.

The Tamil Nadu athletes alleged that the referee was biased in favour of their opponents from the beginning of the match. The Darbhanga University team's use of a ‘foul’ attack and the referee's alleged indifference to their strategy further increased tensions between the teams.

Also read | Red alert sounded in Punjab ahead of Republic Day

As the team appealed against the strategy, an argument broke out, during which the referee allegedly attacked a member of Tamil Nadu's Mother Teresa University team. This reportedly led to a physical altercation between the teams.

The supporters of the Darbhanga University team also joined the altercation in support of their teams.

Videos of the clash went viral across social media, showing team supporters from both sides throwing plastic chairs and tables at each other during the clash.

The videos showed the female athletes clashing with a few men, however, it was not immediately clear from the clips whether the men were officials or spectators.

TN deputy CM reacts

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister and sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin described the incident as “unfortunate” and said the athletes had suffered minor scratches only. He explained that there was a dispute over points during the match.

“There was a small incident. I have spoken to the Physical Education Director, Kalaiarasi. Now everything is under control. There are no major injuries or anything. First aid was given to the students. They will return to Delhi and they will be made to stay at Delhi House (Tamil Nadu House in Delhi) tonight. They are leaving from Delhi in the night the day after tomorrow. They will be reaching Chennai very shortly,” news agency ANI quoted the deputy chief minister as saying.