Punjab DGP seeks to halt earthmoving machinery movement at Punjab-Haryana border amid farmers' protest

Punjab DGP seeks to halt earthmoving machinery movement at Punjab-Haryana border amid farmers' protest

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 01:45 PM IST

Protesting farmers remain stationed at Shambhu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana, following their 'Delhi Chalo' rally to push for multiple demands

In response to the Haryana government's worries about agitating farmers bringing JCBs, Poclaines, Tippers, Hydras, and other heavy earthmoving equipment to the Shambhu border, the DGP of Punjab issued instructions on Tuesday directing all Punjab's relevant officers to halt the transportation of such machinery to the Punjab-Haryana Border at Khanauri and Shambu.

Protesting farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. (PTI)
Protesting farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. (PTI)

In a letter written to all ADGPs/IGPS/DIGs, all Commissioners of Police and all Senior Superintendents of Police, the Punjab DGP said, “Clear instructions have been issued to all SSPs and CPs that no JCBs, Poclaines, Tippers, Hydras and other heady earthmoving equipment should be allowed to reach the Punjab-Haryana border at Khanauri and Shambu where farmer agitation is ongoing and inputs indicate plans of the protestors to storm the barricades of Haryana Police and enter Haryana, a move which would disturb the law & order situation in both the states.”

Follow Farmers Protest LIVE updates here.

Protesting farmers remain stationed at Shambhu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana, following their 'Delhi Chalo' rally to push for multiple demands, notably the legal assurance of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Clash incidents arose last week when security personnel halted their march toward the capital.

Previously, the DGP of Haryana submitted a written request to his counterpart in Punjab, urging him to halt the transportation of earth-moving machinery towards the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

After the call of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, scheduled to resume on February 21, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal during a press conference on Wednesday morning said, as per ANI, “Our intention is not to create any chaos... We have made a programme to reach Delhi since November 7. If the government says that they didn't get enough time this means the government is trying to neglect us. This is not right that such huge barricades are placed to stop us. We want to go to Delhi peacefully. The government should remove the barricades and let us come in... Otherwise, they should fulfil our demands... We are peaceful... If they extend one hand, we will also cooperate... We have to handle the situation with patience... I appeal to the youngsters to not lose control.”x

Read Here: Act against disruptive activities in farmer protest guise, Centre tells Punjab

Leaders representing farmers from Punjab and Haryana suspended their protest on Sunday evening following the fourth round of discussions with Union Ministers. Prior to this, they had cautioned that unless their demands were addressed by the Centre by February 21, they would recommence their march towards Delhi.

ANI reported that Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said, “We want to do good and several opinions can be given for doing so, as we always welcome good opinions... But to find a way on how that opinion will be fruitful, the only way is conversation. Through conversation, a solution will surely come out.”

Munda also said in a post on X, “After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues like MSP demand, crop diversification, stubble issue, FIR in the fifth round. I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion. It is important for us to maintain peace.”

On Monday, farmer leaders dismissed the government's offer to procure pulses, maize, and cotton at Minimum Support Price (MSP) through government agencies for a five-year period. They deemed the proposal as unfavourable to farmers' interests and declared their intention to advance towards the national capital on Wednesday.

India News, Farmers Protest Live
