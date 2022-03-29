Punjab launches doorstep ration delivery scheme

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Monday announced the rollout of a doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Making the announcement in a video message, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the scheme is aimed at providing good quality ration -- wheat or wheat flour and daal -- to people.

The scheme was one of the promises made by AAP in the run up to the assembly elections. The party won the elections with a resounding majority of 92 seats in the 117-member assembly .

“You need not stand in long queues or miss your daily wage anymore for getting ration. Now, our officials will check your availability before delivering the ration at your doorstep,” said Mann in the video message.

The scheme, Mann said, will be optional for eligible beneficiaries. Those who opt in will receive ration at their doorstep from nearby depots.

The initiative would ensure that people get the best quality ration, Mann said adding that the modalities for the implementation of this scheme would be announced shortly.

Mann said the Delhi government led by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had launched the scheme in the capital as well, “but unfortunately, it was stopped. But in Punjab, we are going to implement this scheme and we will run it successfully”.

Mann said it is sad that even 75 years after country’s Independence, the poor still have to stand in long queues outside ration depots. “In this age of digitalisation, various items of daily need, including food items, are delivered at people’s doorsteps on one phone call,” he said.

“Governments are for the people, they are elected by the people and governments should be to facilitate people and not to harass them or create problems for them,” he said.