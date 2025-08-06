Punjab minister gets punishment for song & dance at Sikh religious function: To clean shoes, perform seva

Harjot Singh Bains, the education minister of Punjab, was awarded ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment or penance) by the temporal Sikh institution, the Akal Takht, in Amritsar on Wednesday, over the violation of ‘maryada’ (religious code) at a function to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur last month. Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar as he appeared before the Akal Takht on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He will clean shoes and sweep the roads, besides other acts of ‘seva’ (community service) — including at two gurdwaras in Delhi associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom — as part of the sentence granted by the five Sikh high priests led by the Akal Takht jathedar.

He had already accepted his mistake when the Takht summoned him some days ago, and reiterated also on behalf of the state's AAP government that on Wednesday.

The Takht further said that while governments should organise seminars, symposiums and lectures on the life and teachings of the gurus, it should make sure that Sikh religious norms are respected.

It specifically said the government should take help of the Dharam Parchar Committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in such events.

Controversy and the context

For some time now, there was already an argument going on over who can or should organise events for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur that falls in November.

The SGPC, the elected religious body of the Sikhs, had objected to separate events by the state government. But Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had retorted, asking whether the SGPC had a "copyright" over holding such events.

Amid this, a controversy erupted over the government event of July 24.

Bir Singh, the singer who performed at the programme organised by the state language department in Srinagar on July 24, had already met the clergy for forgiveness.

The performance was seen as inappropriate as the Srinagar function was part of a series of events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib.

Videos of the celebratory singing and dancing on the solemn occasion had gone viral. The Akal Takht said sentiments of the Sikh community were hurt by what happened at the government-organised event.

Bains had issued an apology and “humbly submitted” himself for a hearing scheduled by the Akal Takht, immediately after the jathedar summoned him and the director of the state language department, Jaswant Singh Zafar.

Zafar sought more time as he is currently abroad.

The Akal Takht carries the traditional authority of awarding punishment, ranging from community service at gurdwaras to excommunication and socio-religious boycott.