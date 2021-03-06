Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March

IND USA
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
The bulletin showed that the active caseload too witnessed a spike on Saturday with 7,164 patients—up from 6,661 reported on Friday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:38 PM IST

Punjab witnessed a spike in its daily new Covid-19 cases on Saturday as the state reported 1,179 infections and 12 related fatalities, taking its caseload to 187,348 and death toll to 5,910, according to a health department bulletin. The state had reported 1,074 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday—the highest since the 1,062 cases reported on October 5, 2020. There were fewer cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday with 818 infections.

The bulletin showed that the active caseload too witnessed a spike on Saturday with 7,164 patients—up from 6,661 reported on Friday. SAS Nagar with 928 active cases and Jalandhar with 926 remain the top two districts with a maximum active caseload.

Also read | Delhi logs over 300 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day

The state also reported 644 patients have recovered from the viral disease, taking the tally to 174,274, according to the bulletin. So far, 5,159,683 samples have been collected in Punjab of which 32,721 were taken on Saturday and the government conducted 34,388 Covid-19 tests, the bulletin showed.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday had noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India. The ministry also said that Punjab is one among the eight states and Union territories (UTs) that are witnessing a surge in the daily new cases.

Also read | Return to ‘test, track, treat’ fundamentals: Centre to states reporting Covid-19 resurgence

According to data from the health ministry, daily cases in Punjab have been steadily increasing since February 22 with a dip on only two days—February 28 and March 1. The ministry rushed two high-level teams to Punjab and Maharashtra “to assist the State Health Departments in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 1,300 healthcare and 1,872 frontline workers received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, along with the 1,443 health workers who received their second dose. With this, 97,172 healthcare workers and 84,371 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the state. Also, 47,170 healthcare workers and 2,216 frontline workers have been given their second dose.

Entry into the courtroom for the physical hearing will require lawyers to make “special hearing passes” to be issued by the SC Registry. (HT PHOTO).
Entry into the courtroom for the physical hearing will require lawyers to make “special hearing passes” to be issued by the SC Registry. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Supreme Court to begin limited physical hearing on trial basis from March 15

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:25 PM IST
  • In January this year, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde ruled out any reopening of courts for the present.
The Indo-Nepal border(ANI File Photo)
The Indo-Nepal border(ANI File Photo)
india news

Nepal Police hand over body of Indian man killed in firing in Pilibhit

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Though authorities had initially said Nepalese Police had fired at three people, police said late Friday that the incident in a market in Nepal's Kanchanpur district involved four men.
DMK commenced the interviews for party ticket aspirants on March 2 and completed it on Saturday.(ANI)
DMK commenced the interviews for party ticket aspirants on March 2 and completed it on Saturday.(ANI)
india news

AIADMK, DMK yet to close deal with key allies for Tamil Nadu assembly polls

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:13 PM IST
The DMK has allotted 23 seats to allies. MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and CPI have got six each, the IUML three and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi two.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia on Saturday. (@narendramodi/Twitter Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia on Saturday. (@narendramodi/Twitter Photo )
india news

At top commanders’ meet, PM Modi calls for army to become 'future force'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to optimise manpower planning in both military and civilian parts of the national security architecture, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
The case was first handled by Assam Police and in 2019 the investigation was taken over by NIA. (HT PHOTO)
The case was first handled by Assam Police and in 2019 the investigation was taken over by NIA. (HT PHOTO)
india news

NIA files chargesheet against 3 Bodo militants for killing Assam police officer

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • The chargesheet was filed on Friday before a special NIA court against the accused persons-Bishnu Narzary, Nitul Daimary and Runiluish Daimary under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.
Earthen lamps lit to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, at Moti Nagar in New Delhi in this file picture from 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Earthen lamps lit to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, at Moti Nagar in New Delhi in this file picture from 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Over 25,000 million collected for Ram Temple’s construction: VHP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Rai said that door-to-door collection of funds for the Ram Temple construction has also been stopped.
A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for Covid-19 testing in a housing society, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai.(PTI)
A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for Covid-19 testing in a housing society, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, these states have imposed fresh restrictions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • The central government has also rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases being reported by these states.
The Centre’s counsel said during the hearing that the government had not ordered for the closure of roads under its guidelines and roads would have to be kept open.(File Photo)
The Centre’s counsel said during the hearing that the government had not ordered for the closure of roads under its guidelines and roads would have to be kept open.(File Photo)
india news

‘Will modify Covid travel restrictions with Kerala’: Karnataka govt to HC

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Karnataka had sealed several roads and national highways with Kerala on February 22 after the former had seen the emergence of two Covid-19 clusters in Bengaluru.
Veterans and their dependents eligible for Covid-19 vaccination under the government’s guidelines will be able to get vaccinated at service hospitals starting next week.(Reuters)
Veterans and their dependents eligible for Covid-19 vaccination under the government’s guidelines will be able to get vaccinated at service hospitals starting next week.(Reuters)
india news

News updates from HT: Covid-19 vaccination for Army veterans to begin next week

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Covid-19 vaccines will be administered on all working days by trained healthcare workers inside the Parliament complex. (REUTERS PHOTO).
Covid-19 vaccines will be administered on all working days by trained healthcare workers inside the Parliament complex. (REUTERS PHOTO).
india news

Vaccination centre for eligible MPs set up inside Parliament complex

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:03 PM IST
  • Nearly half or 366 out of 777 MPs are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines in the category of elderly people. 47% of MPs are above sixty years of age and meet the criteria for elderly people who can get vaccinated in the current phase.
A nurse prepares to administer a shot of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Sola Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities began in government and designated private hospitals in Gujarat on Monday along with the rest of the country. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
A nurse prepares to administer a shot of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Sola Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities began in government and designated private hospitals in Gujarat on Monday along with the rest of the country. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination for veterans to begin at service hospitals next week: Army

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • There are more than 3.2 million ex-servicemen (ESM) in the country, and many of them have been waiting to get vaccinated at service hospitals.
A nurse prepares to administer a shot of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Sola Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities began in government and designated private hospitals in Gujarat on Monday along with the rest of the country. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
A nurse prepares to administer a shot of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Sola Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities began in government and designated private hospitals in Gujarat on Monday along with the rest of the country. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
india news

Gujarat health official tests positive for Covid-19 after two doses of vaccine

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:27 PM IST
The health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluk, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15.
Farmers sitting near their tractor as they take part in a road blockade to mark the 100th day of the protest against the new farm laws on a highway near Kundli Border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting near their tractor as they take part in a road blockade to mark the 100th day of the protest against the new farm laws on a highway near Kundli Border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Protesting farmers block expressway in Haryana as agitation completes 100th day

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The road blockade began at 11 am and continued till 4 pm. Farmers holding black flags and wearing black armbands and some women protesters with black 'dupattas' shouted slogans against the BJP-led government for not acceding to their demands.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presents the budget of the state for the year 2021-22 in the assembly in Shimla on March 6, 2021. (ANI Photo)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presents the budget of the state for the year 2021-22 in the assembly in Shimla on March 6, 2021. (ANI Photo)
india news

Himachal Pradesh budget 'directionless', says Congress

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the budget presented in the state Assembly was a "half-baked document" in which false promises had been made to the people of the state.
