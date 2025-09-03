Punjab schools, colleges to remain shut till September 7 amid floods

A fresh spell of heavy rains compounded the flood situation in Punjab, which is battling its worst deluge since 1988, as all 23 districts of the state have been hit and 30 lives lost so far. A resident speaks on his mobile phone after his area was cut off by floodwaters following heavy rains in Kapurthala district of northern state of Punjab, India, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill)(AP)

Rescue and relief operations are underway on a war footing as help poured in from several quarters for over 3.50 lakh people desperately looking for succour.

Following heavy rains, an alert has been sounded in Rupnagar and Patiala districts, urging people to remain vigilant, while all schools, colleges and universities have been closed till September 7.

With rains refusing to relent in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the already swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers originating in the Himalayas and seasonal rivulets inundated towns, villages and agricultural lands, upending normal life.

Rains in Punjab have aggravated the flood situation.

The water level in the Bhakra dam at 6 am was 1,677.84 feet, against its maximum capacity of 1,680 feet. The inflow in the dam was 86,822 cusecs while the outflow was 65,042 cusecs.

In view of heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, the water discharge from the dam was being increased from 65,000 cusecs to 75,000 cusecs, officials said and warned that Nangal's villages may be inundated.

Rupnagar district administration asked people living near the Sutlej river to stay on alert in the wake of an increase in the discharge of water from the Bhakra dam.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit the flood-affected areas along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday. He will take stock of the relief work being carried out in the state and interact with the affected people, said the party.

Manish Sisodia visited the flood-hit areas in Tarn Taran district while AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha announced providing ₹3.25 crore from his Local Area Development Scheme fund for relief work.

Relief and rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Border Security Force, Punjab Police and district authorities are underway in the affected areas, officials said.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Bains appealed to Sri Anandpur Sahib residents living on riverbanks and low-lying areas to shift to safer places or relief camps.

He assured them that all arrangements have been made for them, and the Punjab government stands firmly with them in this time of crisis.

Meanwhile, the Patiala district administration also issued an alert for villages near the Ghaggar river in the Rajpura sub-division in the wake of heavy rains in the catchment areas.

According to officials, the water level of the Tangri river has risen close to the danger mark in Ambala and is expected to rise in Patiala following heavy rains in Ambala and Kala Amb.

In Mohali district, Khudda Lahora-Nada Road across Patiala Ki Rao in Nayagaon has been damaged by the deluge. Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, along with Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh, supervised the repair of the damaged portion.