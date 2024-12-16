Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 16, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.87 °C and 23.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Punjab today stands at 312.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 17, 2024 21.54 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 21.95 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 21.81 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 20.58 Sky is clear December 21, 2024 19.79 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 20.07 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 20.68 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.88 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.76 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.61 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 21.55 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 22.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.16 °C Sky is clear

