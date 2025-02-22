Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.46 °C, check weather forecast for February 22, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on February 22, 2025, is 24.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.46 °C and 26.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 06:33 PM. Punjab weather update on February 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.43 °C and 28.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 153.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 23, 2025 24.96 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 27.64 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 29.64 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 22.01 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 24.01 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 25.54 Broken clouds March 1, 2025 23.10 Light rain



Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.62 °C Light rain Chennai 28.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.91 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.23 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.15 °C Broken clouds



