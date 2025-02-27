Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.91 °C, check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on February 27, 2025, is 23.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.91 °C and 23.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:37 PM. Punjab weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.6 °C and 16.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 82.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 23.42 Light rain March 1, 2025 16.45 Heavy intensity rain March 2, 2025 22.10 Sky is clear March 3, 2025 23.03 Few clouds March 4, 2025 23.64 Light rain March 5, 2025 21.59 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 23.98 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



