Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.91 °C, check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 27, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on February 27, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on February 27, 2025, is 23.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.91 °C and 23.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.

Punjab weather update on February 27, 2025
Punjab weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.6 °C and 16.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 82.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 28, 202523.42Light rain
March 1, 202516.45Heavy intensity rain
March 2, 202522.10Sky is clear
March 3, 202523.03Few clouds
March 4, 202523.64Light rain
March 5, 202521.59Sky is clear
March 6, 202523.98Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.5 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.83 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.4 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru28.12 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.52 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad33.23 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.75 °C Overcast clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On