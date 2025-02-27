Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.91 °C, check weather forecast for February 27, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on February 27, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on February 27, 2025, is 23.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.91 °C and 23.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.6 °C and 16.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 82.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 28, 2025
|23.42
|Light rain
|March 1, 2025
|16.45
|Heavy intensity rain
|March 2, 2025
|22.10
|Sky is clear
|March 3, 2025
|23.03
|Few clouds
|March 4, 2025
|23.64
|Light rain
|March 5, 2025
|21.59
|Sky is clear
|March 6, 2025
|23.98
|Sky is clear
