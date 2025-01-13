Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 13, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 13, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on January 13, 2025, is 20.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.46 °C and 22.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:39 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.

Punjab weather update on January 13, 2025
Punjab weather update on January 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.1 °C and 23.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 293.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 14, 202520.51Sky is clear
January 15, 202521.72Sky is clear
January 16, 202521.41Sky is clear
January 17, 202520.94Scattered clouds
January 18, 202518.94Broken clouds
January 19, 202520.27Broken clouds
January 20, 202521.57Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.64 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.26 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.95 °C Light rain
Bengaluru25.54 °C Light rain
Hyderabad26.44 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad20.63 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.71 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On