Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on January 15, 2025, is 21.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.29 °C and 22.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:39 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.12 °C and 22.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 396.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 16, 2025
|21.13
|Sky is clear
|January 17, 2025
|21.91
|Sky is clear
|January 18, 2025
|20.26
|Overcast clouds
|January 19, 2025
|20.33
|Broken clouds
|January 20, 2025
|21.20
|Sky is clear
|January 21, 2025
|22.05
|Broken clouds
|January 22, 2025
|21.00
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025
