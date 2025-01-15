Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 15, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 15, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 15, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on January 15, 2025, is 21.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.29 °C and 22.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:39 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

Punjab weather update on January 15, 2025
Punjab weather update on January 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.12 °C and 22.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 396.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 16, 202521.13Sky is clear
January 17, 202521.91Sky is clear
January 18, 202520.26Overcast clouds
January 19, 202520.33Broken clouds
January 20, 202521.20Sky is clear
January 21, 202522.05Broken clouds
January 22, 202521.00Few clouds


Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.43 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.96 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.92 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.65 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.99 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.23 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.83 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On