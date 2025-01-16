Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on January 16, 2025, is 21.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.1 °C and 22.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:38 AM and will set at 06:01 PM. Punjab weather update on January 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.86 °C and 20.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 354.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 17, 2025 21.40 Sky is clear January 18, 2025 19.67 Overcast clouds January 19, 2025 21.28 Sky is clear January 20, 2025 20.36 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 21.44 Sky is clear January 22, 2025 21.32 Overcast clouds January 23, 2025 19.37 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.09 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.22 °C Light rain



