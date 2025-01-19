Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 19, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 19, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on January 19, 2025, is 20.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.56 °C and 22.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:38 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.88 °C and 23.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 236.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 20, 2025
|20.62
|Overcast clouds
|January 21, 2025
|21.72
|Sky is clear
|January 22, 2025
|22.66
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|21.17
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|21.39
|Sky is clear
|January 25, 2025
|22.03
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|22.40
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025
