Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 29, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 29, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on January 29, 2025, is 24.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.99 °C and 26.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 07:34 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.37 °C and 25.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 261.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 30, 2025
|24.72
|Broken clouds
|January 31, 2025
|23.76
|Sky is clear
|February 1, 2025
|24.19
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|21.79
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|22.47
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|23.88
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|20.32
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025
