Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 9.54 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on January 30, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on January 30, 2025, is 23.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.54 °C and 25.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:33 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.45 °C and 25.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 164.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 31, 2025
|23.18
|Few clouds
|February 1, 2025
|23.74
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|24.35
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|23.53
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|23.85
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|24.39
|Sky is clear
|February 6, 2025
|21.19
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.