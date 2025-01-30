Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 9.54 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on January 30, 2025, is 23.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.54 °C and 25.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:33 AM and will set at 06:14 PM. Punjab weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.45 °C and 25.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 164.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 23.18 Few clouds February 1, 2025 23.74 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 24.35 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 23.53 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 23.85 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 24.39 Sky is clear February 6, 2025 21.19 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.88 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.53 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear



